Picture this: last minute fireworks advice

I’ve been photographing fireworks for decades, and I’ve been giving advice on how to do it for nearly that long.
Maybe you are starting to get bored with your fireworks photos, and want to mix things up a little. That’s great! Digital photography is a giant dry-erase board of imaging, and playing with light can be over-the-top fun.
1. Use a tripod, set your focus to infinity (or the horizon), low-ish ISO, f/11, 20 seconds. You’re done. Make as many of these as you like.
2. Once you make a few acceptable images of the fireworks show, consider adding a dose of creativity. Try panning while the shutter is open. Try zooming while the shutter is open. Maybe take the camera off the tripod and move it, panning and tilting to create complex light paintings that express the energy and chaos of fireworks.
3. Consider using a colored LED flashlight to illuminate items in the foreground like people, which can give some very real depth and context to fireworks images.
Of course if you insist on running your own fireworks show, be very careful. People get hurt every year handling fireworks, and fireworks start wildfires. The National Safety Council says, “The NSC advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home. They may be legal but they are not safe.”
Lastly, I’ll be out there shooting fireworks all weekend, so I hope to see you out there, and stay safe!
