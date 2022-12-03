Picture this: keyword "accountability"

Right on the heels of my column last week about authenticity, this week in the photograph press is a series of articles with headlines like, “Photographer Admits That Viral Snow Leopard ‘Photos’ Are Fake.”
But I have news for the noisy, incensed, judgemental cultural critics who got so ugly about this: all photography is manipulation.
That’s it’s nature. Every photographer builds a narrative using light, composition, and content to create their interpretation of reality.
The photographer at the business end of these accusations said, “a photographer should be able to manipulate a photograph any way he/she wants without everyone going berserk.
Any other artist in any other medium doesn’t have this problem. Use pencils, pastels, oil paint, acrylic paint, crayons, metal or stone, instead of a camera, to create art, and you can do anything you want and people don’t complain… there’s no reason why photography should be held to a different standard.”
Even the words on this page were written by me and those like me who witness and interpret events.
Sure if the words start and end with quotation marks, they need to be exactly what the person said, but so much of news writing is colored by the author’s experience, training, and perception.
Something inside me says that most of the uncivil criticisms we all face every day come from people who are inherently uncivil and unkind to themselves and those around them. What’s the old saying? That bullies are really afraid deep inside? Absolutely, they are.
In the midst of this debate with those around me the last couple of days, someone said they didn’t think I ever created “fake” photographs. I told them one way I am held accountable is that our community witnesses these events as I am recording them, and they seldom point out any discrepancies, so I must be running an honest camera or two.
Finally, I fall back on the words of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, “No one was ever injured by the truth.”
Think hard about that.
