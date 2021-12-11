Picture this: Instagram shminstagram!

I think most of my readers understand that the internet is a train wreck, crashing into a plane crash, and the train and the plane are hauling dumpster fires.
My biggest complaints about the internet are similar to yours: why is there so much contention? Why is there so much incivility? Why is there so much fake news? (Why is there ANY fake news?) Why is it so corporate? Why is it getting more boring every day?
Maybe I was a naive 37-year-old at the turn of the century when I thought the “information superhighway” was going to be an information superhighway.
I thought of this today while reading an article on the internet (I know, right?) about how upset the photography world is that Instagram is changing in ways they don’t like, especially ways that they think will harm the business model they’ve built through getting thousands of followers.
Does anyone else see the instant irony? You run your business the way you want to run it, but you want to tell Meta (the owners of Instagram) how to run their business?
This is happening more and more often. People say something that gets them banned from a site, for example, then go off the rails about how such-and-such a site has “no right” to do this. But imagine if you ran a business, which the websites in question ARE, and someone wanted to come into your business and wanted to wave a Nazi flag around to show your customers. You’d ban them from your store pretty quickly, I’m guessing.
So stop thinking your rights include the right to tell other businesses how they should do business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.