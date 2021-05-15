Please help me welcome the summer 2021 intern for The Ada News, Mackenzee E. Crosby.
Crosby comes to us from Ada High and East Central University, and aspires to be a photojournalist, possible even as a foreign correspondent.
Crosby and I have been friends for quite a few years. I believe I first met her when her eighth grade class at Ada Junior High won a bet to collectively give over 100 units of blood products at blood drive, and was rewarded by being allowed to shave Luke Penrod’s head.
As the years have gone by, our paths crossed at events like Open Mic Nyte, graduations, and, in early 2020, Crosby interviewed my wife Abby and me for a college class assignment.
Crosby comes to us with a rich history of imaging, especially for someone so young. Her images are fresh and innovative, yet have a “shoot from the hip” rawness about them that I find intriguing.
Her work reminds me that I need to embrace that rawness in my own work, which can sometimes be too safe and habitual.
I expect great things from Crosby, and, in fact, have been very impressed with how quickly she caught on to the daily flow of news and newspaper. I think this summer is going to be a great learning experience for both of use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.