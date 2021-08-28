Picture this: family affairs

Sisters Abby Shoffner Barron, Inez Shoffner Larsen, and Gail Shoffner Harris pose with their father Hershel Shoffner for his 83rd birthday party in their original hometown, Ryan, Oklahoma. Their mother, Agness Shoffner, died in 1986. The youngest of the Shoffner girls, Gwyn, died in 2000, Hershel died in 2010, and Inez died just this week.