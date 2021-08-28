Picture this: family affairs

Thanks to everyone in the community who asked about my wife Abby, who has been hospitalized for a couple of weeks.
Interestingly enough, many people assumed that Abby had COVID-19, a testament to how deeply and pervasively the pandemic has influenced our thoughts.
Abby did not have COVID, and that also shouts out about another serious consequence of the pandemic: it doesn’t take the place of the patient population, it adds to it. We still fall out of trees. We still have car crashes. We still have appendicitis. We still need health care, and when hospitals fill up with COVID patients, it gets harder to even see a doctor or find a hospital bed.
In the middle of my wife’s illness, we received word that her older sister Inez had died in a nursing facility in Arkansas. Some people asked me if I was going to tell Abby this news, but it never crossed my mind to withhold this information from her, no matter how sick she might be. She accepted the news, and, at my urging, talked on the phone for a while with her younger sister Gail.
Circle back with me for a minute: yes, in my last column I talked about other deaths in the family, Dorothy Milligan, and before that, her son Tim Milligan. Isn’t it odd and humbling that death can sort of swarm around you sometimes?
As I write this, Abby is recovering at a rehabilitation room at the Coal County General Hospital, and I want to say to them, and to the professionals at Mercy Hospital who cared for her before being transferred: thank you. Health care is one of the most demanding professions in the world, and one of the noblest. Without the excellent care Abby received over the past two weeks, I’m not sure if she would even be with us.
So, what wisdom can I share about the last two weeks or the last two months? I’ll keep it simple. Take care of each other. Take care of ourselves. Find a way to set aside drama and strife and appreciate who and what we have.
