This week I covered the annual Ada High School homecoming bonfire. It is a fun night that includes music, games on the lawn at the school, and, of course, the bonfire.
It got me thinking about my own high school experience, and how different it was from Ada’s, and from all the other schools I cover in our area.
At my high school, we did fun things sometimes, but I was amazed Thursday night at how many Ada kids were out having fun, how many were playing games and hanging out without much posturing. It was a very relaxed atmosphere.
By comparison, my high school (Lawton Eisenhower) was huge, and there were hundreds of kids there I never even met.
Is that why Thursday seemed amazing to me? Are schools like Ada “rightsized” compared to the 2000+ students I went to school with? Or is high school itself different now than it was 45 years ago? Are the kids happier, less dramatic, more engaged, less likely to bully or drink or get high?
I’ll continue to ponder these thoughts.
