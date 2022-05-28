Picture this: doing something meaningful?

Sometimes it seems like every improvement in the internet pushes me farther away from it.
Example: I read an article this week saying a new photo sharing app is featuring “RealMojis”.
Emotion icons become emoticons, and emojis become RealMojis. Don’t even get me started about “Bitmoji.”
It dawned on me the other day that my thinking about the future of smart devices is decidedly 20th century. Instead of imagining what the next device we hold in our hands looks like, I suddenly realized that the next generation of devices might be implanted.
Does that sound far too vax-spiracy to come true? It only took a quarter of a century for us to go from cell phones that were phones to cell phones that we happily let track our location, our appetites, our shopping preferences, our pets, our teenagers, our grocery orders, our reading preferences, and on and on.
As a result of these thoughts, last night I had an incredibly vivid nightmare about getting implants in my eyes. I know, right? Ick.
So instead of making up new words for post-millenials to “share,” maybe my next important project - maybe YOUR next important project - should be to take the language and culture back in some form, back to when the things we said to each other meant something, when the language was elegant and meaningful.
Oh, I just read that last sentence back to myself, and wow, Richard. Do you think culture was once elegant and meaningful? Within my very lifetime, Beatlemania was a thing. So, no, I don’t think culture has much hope of blooming into a paradise of art and thought.
So what am I saying and why am I saying it? Simply because there has got to be a way, in the 21st century, with all the amazing technology at our fingertips and discovery before our eyes, to shy away from triviality, and make really great things happen.
