I spent a fairly large amount of my time this week preparing news and sports content for the 2022 Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. In recent years, this duty has fallen to me, and I like doing it, both because it reminds me of the good work our newspaper is doing, and because I like us to be well-represented among the state’s news agencies.
As I was chewing on this project, along came a headline I think might represent the world’s fakest news: “This AI Image Fooled Judges and Won a Photography Contest.”
The story from Petapixel.com tells of a studio called Absolutely Ai that deliberately entered the photo, “the world’s first AI-generated award-winning photograph,” to make a point, that artificial intelligence has reached a turning point.
AI seems to me to be squarely and fundamentally at odds with journalism, photography, and, in the broadest sense, reality. It raises so many questions, and implies so many dangerous ideas, that I barely know how to address it. Is our world really one that should be dominated by artificial intelligence? Isn’t it already difficult enough to be honest and tell the truth? Do the waters of humanity need to be diluted and muddied by this kind of development? Is this really a step forward in any direction?
The answer to this and other similar questions is one I’ve never hesitated to state and restate: be genuine.
Now it is more critical than ever, not just in your perceptions of news and facts, but also - and I know this is going to sound a bit trite and old-fashioned - in your hearts.
Our duty as members of humanity is to stand tall in the eyes of our children, our fellow citizens, our leaders, and say, “there are fake and artificial things in the world, but I am not.”
You can find this truth, more than anywhere else, in the mirror. So unplug. Put down your phone. Turn off that television. Go outside and play with your kids or your pets. Walk in the park. Listen to live music. Be a person, not a contributor to the folly and fallacy of AI.
I don’t know: maybe I’m too worried about this. Maybe I’m just being old fashioned. Or maybe you and I are witnessing a revolution, and if we are, we need to shape it and make it real.
