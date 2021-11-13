Picture this: another update, another crossroads

Photography in the 21st century is full of monumental leaps forward. Most of the time leaps are technological, not artistic, so it is the tools of the trade that get updated all the time.
2021 has been quite remarkable in that regard, most recently with the introduction of the Nikon Z9 mirrorless digital camera. A new mirrorless camera isn’t necessarily news, but Nikon took us all by storm, with industry-leading everything: resolution, speed, 8k video, high-ISO performance, ergonomics, and more. It even features a mode that allows you to shoot 120 frames per second.
Nikon had been struggling to keep up in the mirrorless race, but was able to move to the front of the pack - at least until the next announcement from Sony or Canon or Fujifilm - with this announcement.
One thing that makes the Z9 so revolutionary is that it is that it is not only mirrorless, it is shutterless, meaning the sensor in the camera is powerful enough to simulate the action of a moving shutter without the problem that have plagued electronic shutters for years: flicker, banding, and the infamous “jello effect.”
Along with the camera, Nikon announced a lens in development that is, for me, even more exciting; a 400mm f/2.8 with a built-in switchable teleconverter, which, when deployed, would make the lens a 560mm f/4. This lens will be colossally expensive, of course. The current 180-400mm f/4 with the built-in teleconverter runs about $12,000. So you won’t see me with one of these unless I decide to rent for a weekend event, but it is very exciting news.
Of course, we’ve been here before. If you look at the literature from, say, 20 years ago, you will be amazed that technology we think of today as primitive was touted then as “breakthrough.” Nikon’s first professional digital camera, the D1, for example, had a 2.66 megapixel sensor, shot at 4.5 frames per second, and at that time, almost seemed like magic.
I sometimes wonder if there is a “camera lottery” somewhere that would magically send me about three of the new Nikon, but in the meantime, I’ll be watching the photographic community to see what this machine can do.
