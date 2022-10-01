People love collecting old things. Some like vinyl records. Others collect postage stamps. And who doesn’t know someone who is into classic cars?
It’s true that I have a handsome collection of old cameras and lenses. But today I am talking about my oddest collection: old radios, especially old police scanners and old amateur radio equipment.
So I was very excited this week when I saw a big box on the bench next to the garage when I got home, covered in colorful eBay tape. It could only be one thing: the 40-year-old Realistic Pro-2002 police scanner I just bought for next to nothing.
I opened the box to find a 7.6-pound metal behemoth. The paint was scratched and scuffed. The buttons on the front were discolored and sticky. It even smelled funny. I was so excited!
So what do I do with these old electronic devices? First, I open them up and clean them out. I usually use compressed air, but when that doesn’t do the trick, I have some canned contact cleaner. Once I get it all cleaned up, I plug it in, turn it on, and see if it even still works. If it does, and they usually do, I program some frequencies into it that I know will be active, like NOAA Weather Radio, or one of the high-altitude air traffic control frequencies.
It turns out that my new, very-old, Pro-2002 seems to be working fine.
What will I do with it? I’ll find something, and I WILL use it. Maybe I’ll program it to monitor the local railroad. Maybe I’ll use it to listen to a couple of the two-way radio services at a couple of businesses in Ada. Heck, maybe I can even catch someone’s order at a fast food drive-through!
