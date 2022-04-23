Picture this: another photographer takes it too far

Here is a headline from one of the photography sites I visit periodically, petapixel.com...
“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has revoked the pilot license of influencer Trevor Jacob after it found that he intentionally crashed his plane for the purpose of making a viral YouTube video.”
I am appalled by this as both a photographer and a pilot. As someone who loves flying and has been licensed to fly since 1993, how many ways can I condemn this? Unsafe. Unwise.
Since this guy let his airplane crash in a National Forest, I am also appalled as an outdoorsman and naturalist.
But this also raises bigger, more difficult questions about what kind of a society are we building in which people will go to greater and greater lengths, and encounter more risk, to be the center of attention. Is this really who we want to be, how we want to be remembered?
I also think the whole “influencer” culture is detrimental to photography and journalism, and the culture in general. It makes our society look shallow and silly, since it can became frighteningly popular without offering anything of substance. And of course, it encourages and rewards selfishness.
You can read about this incident here...
https://petapixel.com/2022/04/21/influencer-intentionally-crashed-his-plane-on-camera-faa-rules/
Or you can simply search for “Trevor Jacob Plane Crash.” If you end up watching his video, at least click on the “don’t like” (thumbs down) icon, and if you have a minute, tell him in the comments that he is being a jerk.
