At my Ada Sunrise Rotary meeting Friday morning, the guest speaker, Sean Freeland, introduced himself, then added, “Richard probably has a ton of photos of me playing football when I was in school.”
I hear this so often, and it is always welcome. And it’s not something that every journalist has, which, at least for me, is very valuable.
I think back to years ago and think about one thing we don’t seem to see much any more: really cold football games. I don’t know if that’s coincidence, or the effect of global warming, but I remember nights at Norris Field decades ago when it was necessary to bring in kerosene heaters to keep us all from freezing.
I wonder what the future holds. I know I am looking forward to a great football season, but then I look forward to a great basketball season, and so on. I love making pictures in this community, and hope I can keep it up for years to come.
I am very reluctant to admit that someday someone will say, “What ever happened to Richard Barron?” I hope that’s more about being a good citizen and community member, and less about my ego.
