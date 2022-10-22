I am very good at remembering dates, especially anniversaries. One that came to mind this week is a little sobering: as of Oct. 24, I will have been at The Ada News for 34 years.
To say that I’ve seen a lot, and seen a lot of changes to our community, since that chilly autumn morning when I first arrived to be your photographer, is definitely an understatement.
That was the days when we had a press, and we used that press five times every day to print our own paper and about 30 others. It was finicky old News King. About 10 years ago, we switched to being printed at The Norman Transcript, and that’s worked out very well. They have a much newer, state-of-the-art press, and our product, especially my photos, looks fantastic.
The essential message of journalism, of course, hasn’t changed. We are the eyes and the voice, the guard dog and the watchdog, of our community.
