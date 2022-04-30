I made a trip to Tulsa recently to attend a friend’s birthday party dinner. On the way home to the Ada area, I made a point of stopping at an Oklahoma and Route 66 icon, Pop’s in Arcadia.
Despite all the things I’ve photographed in my decades taking pictures, I’d never been to Pop’s, and I felt that was an oversight.
The signature image of this place is the 66-foot-tall soda bottle sign, set against a very edgy-looking store in the background. It has become a piece of Americana.
It’s a very easy item to photograph. I happened to be there after dark, and that’s not a bad time at all to photograph it, since the store and the big bottle are both brightly lit, but I would also like to time my next visit for around sunset, for the “golden moment” and the “blue hour.”
The soda bottle changes color continuously, and though I thought the red or blue or green lighting schemes were neat, I was more attracted to the rainbow color arrangement.
One absolutely true thing about photographing place like Pop’s is that it’s been done, and not infrequently, so it’s pretty unlikely you’ll be breaking any new ground. I didn’t go there thinking I was going to make the best photos of it ever. I just wanted to cross it off my list.
There are a few more interesting locations in Oklahoma I hope to visit and photograph in the coming months, just for fun, and to say that I did it.
