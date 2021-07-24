Tomorrow is the fifth anniversary of a touching, difficult tragedy: on July 25, 2016, Karsen Sheffield and Avery Anderson were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Lovelady Road.
I look at these words with disbelief. Fifth anniversary. I stop and re-subtract in my head. 2021 minus 2016 = five years. But it can’t really be five years, can it?
We were all so glad Karsen made a full recovery, and we were all equally heartbroken that Avery, at least so far, has not. I say “so far” because I am a fundamentally hopeful person, and sometimes hope is all we have.
Our community came together after the accident. We hosted prayer vigils, had bracelets made, held “Avery Anderson Night” and played in dodgeball tournaments. It was heartwarming to see Ada and the surrounding community come together.
I still see the bracelets around town, and I know that many of us still have Avery, and her family, in our thoughts. As the years march on, however, there will be more and more people who were too young to remember Avery, or came from another community and were not aware of her situation. I would ask only that we all remain kind and compassionate about her.
I don’t know. Maybe these thoughts are about the swift passage of time, the fleeting nature of life, the vanishingly small time we have together. Maybe if nothing else, my thoughts about Avery are about appreciating who and what we have while we are able.
