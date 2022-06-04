For some years I’ve had my eye on a trip to northeast Oklahoma, mainly because I had heard and read some very interesting articles about Picher, the once-thriving town that was major national center of lead and zinc mining for more than 100 years in the heart of the Tri-State Mining District, only to vanish under the weight of toxic contamination as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Tar Creek Superfund clean-up project.
I was tempted this Memorial Day weekend to make it happen, as one of my photographer buddies, Robert Stinson, lives in that part of the state, and one of our hiking/photography/outdoor buddies, Scott AndersEn, would be in the state on a business trip.
Some valliant Oklahoma tourists might be familiar with the Winganon Cement Mixer/Space Capsule, the site of a long-ago cement mixer crash that, like Pontotoc County’s own rock painted to look like a frog, was at some point painted to resemble a NASA space capsule.
One of the ideas we had before traveling to Winganon was that we didn’t want to just make the same photo as hundreds or thousands of others might have, so what could we do to make it unique?
Scott came up with the idea to build some fun fiction around it, including the idea that it had just fallen from the sky from a planet called Cementia-5309. He asked Robert to dress up like a technician who had arrived to salvage the spacecraft.
We made some video, and, of course, tons of stills, mostly of each other being complete doofs around the capsule.
A more serious stop on this trip was the Oklahoma ghost town Picher near the Kansas border in the far northeastern part of the state. I decided that there would literally never be a time when I was just “passing through” Picher to photograph it, so that meant planning a trip and making it happen.
I invited a friend from Ada to tag along, but she said Picher sounded too “spooky,” which was a good word for it. I had kind of imagined we might be set upon by federal agents in blacked-out SUVs, but all we saw were a few Quapaw tribal vehicles who showed no interest in us at all.
All three of us noted that Picher smelled contaminated.
We got rained on in several spots, though light and short-lived, and we fought off several large, aggressive ticks.
Once we thought we’d made enough pictures of the grim echo of a town, we headed back in the direction of Tulsa. In a moment of inspiration, we decided to catch another famous Oklahoma oddity, The Blue Whale of Catoosa.
I anticipate creating a much more involved collection of images and stories from this trip on my travel blog, but I knew my readers would like to hear how photographers like my friends and I sometimes like to hunt for images.
