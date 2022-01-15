Picture this: a great "Rona day" project

I recently wrote about scanning photographic negatives to preserve the history and memories they contain, and mentioned I thought it was a good “rainy day” project.
Now that the coronavirus is sweeping across the country with what will hopefully be a less-deadly form of the disease, many of my friends and readers are having to stay home. It might be a good time to organize your other photographic collection, prints, and I guess this would be a “Rona day” project.
Aside from taking care of yourselves as you recover, the main difficulty you will have is staying on task. I remember a few years ago my wife’s daughter Chele and her family came to visit at Christmas. They asked me to get one of the big plastic bins from under one of the beds so they could go through the decades worth of prints, some in frames, some in school-themed folders, some in envelopes, many just loose on the pile.
I watched them pull out a couple of prints from the top of the pile, and, secure that they would have fun with this project, went off to walk our dogs.
When I got back almost an hour later, they were still there, and the same couple of prints were in Chele’s hands. They had spent the entire time swapping stories about the people in those two photographs.
I’m not saying that was a bad way to spend an hour, but it didn’t get their prints organized.
Interestingly enough, when I started a similar project this week (though I don’t have the Rona), a similar thing happened to me. Just a couple of pictures of my wife from many years before I met her sent me down Memory Lane, and I had to force myself to stay on task and move on.
Photographs are like that. They store memories, and those memories can bring us great satisfaction. They can take us to moments, places, and people we might have forgotten.
