For some time now, you have listened to me urging you to “scan while you can,” meaning that we all need to digitize our images for posterity before the photographic products that preserve our lives, memories, and heritage degrade, and while we still have a way to do it.
There are several options. We could outsource all our film, prints, and movies to a service, which is expensive. We could get a film/print scanner and scan them, which is tedious. We could download and try to use a smartphone app, which I’ve seen pitched to me quite a bit on social media, which I tried, and was very disappointed with the quality.
Periodically, I scoured the shopping websites for a “film digitizer,” basically a film holder that screws onto the front of a macro lens, allowing you to “take a picture” of your color slide or negative with a digital camera. It is a fast and easy way to digitize, but the brand names wanted a small fortune for these items, which aren’t very sophisticated devices, and I stubbornly refused to pay nearly $200 for what maybe added up to $15 in plastic parts and engineering.
But finally, I found a no-brand-name one for very cheap on a shopping site, and got it. I’ve had it for five days as of this writing, and it is a game changer when it comes to digitizing. I am already having tons of fun bringing old images back into the light.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.