It’s that wonderful time of year when many parents and guardians can celebrate a lifetime achievement — their child’s graduation from high school.
Yes, our students deserve plenty of accolades for getting their diploma. But, mom or dad or guardian deserve some credit, too, for being the wind beneath their children’s wings.
Thanks to all the parents and guardians out there who encouraged their child all the way through school. Thanks to you for making all those school lunches, or for providing snacks for homeroom.
Thanks to the parents who got up early and stayed up late while helping their kids with extra-curricular activities and sports.
Thanks to those parents who, in their children’s early years, helped them develop a love of reading and learning. Parents are their children’s first teachers. By setting the tone for education early with positive learning and mentoring experiences, they help increase their child’s brain development and motivate them to learn.
Thanks to the parents who held their children accountable for their academic progress. Thanks to all those parents who kept in close contact with their teachers about their child’s progress. Thanks to parents who showed up to parent-teacher conferences.
High school commencement ceremonies already have started across our readership area, and we hope families enjoy this wonderful time of celebration. The Ada News annual 2022 High School Graduation section with all our area senior photos will be provided in the May 28 edition, to our subscribers. Extra copies are available for purchase at the The Ada News office, 530 East Main.
Congratulations again to students and their families for achieving this success, and best wishes as you move forward!
