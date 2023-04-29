Each time the Oklahoma State Department of Education releases “report cards” for state public schools, there are always caveats.
Reports cards have been released for the 2021-22 school year, and they provide a snapshot of school performance from the previous year – the first issued since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, grades for Oklahoma as a state traditionally tend to be on the low side – Cs through Fs. Grades for individual schools are usually a mixed bag, with some schools scoring higher, often based on their location or student demographics.
So, educators and stakeholders in the education process are typically skeptical about the results every year they come out. Those schools that indicate higher scores are pleased, while those schools that indicate lower scores are always quick to name the challenges their schools or districts face.
To be honest, it’s not surprising that, overall, report cards indicate some troubling trends within our school systems. Chronic absenteeism is one of those trends that continues to get attention as does low graduation rates.
It’s hard enough keeping students engaged in school when times are “normal,” but during COVID, times definitely were not normal or even close to it. Since the pandemic, schools have undergone tremendous challenges, including political ones, that have created a sense of chaos.
Those challenges include vague laws seeking to restrict certain curriculum or societal concepts from being presented in the classroom. Teacher pay in Oklahoma continues to lag behind other states that are having better outcomes for their students. Teacher shortages are making it harder for districts to find qualified instructors for students.
And now, public schools are being challenged further by legislation that is seeking to redirect taxpayer funding from public schools into private schools. The term “fund students, not systems” sounds great, but education overall consists of “systems,” and those systems must be adequately supported.
Many are rightly wondering what direction Oklahoma’s public school system will take in the near future? Unfortunately, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is more interested in fighting culture wars than addressing and enhancing educational excellence. So far, he hasn’t had anything to say about addressing academic standards and accountability.
We know on the local levels, school districts will take these reports and do what they can – within their constraints – to improve their outcomes and address troubling trends. But such fractured leadership coming from the state level, it will continue to be a tough road to make significant improvements.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.