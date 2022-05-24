After a recent trip, my bride and I went to bail our kittens out of their incarceration at a local veterinary clinic.
I was standing at the counter waiting for someone to bring our two reprobates out of their cells when I heard the distinctive sound of a sob.
Suddenly a woman, her hand clutched to her mouth, ran from the area of the clinic’s exam rooms, past me and out the door.
I didn’t know the woman, but I had a pretty good idea what had just transpired in the exam room she had just fled.
Pretty soon she came back in the door and, fighting back tears, spoke to one of the receptionists, who said they would contact another local clinic that handles animal cremation, and they would be in touch. Her business concluded, the woman gave into her tears and left the building.
I have been where she was, hearing the words every pet owner dreads, it is time.
I knew nothing about this woman, but I knew she had just said goodbye to a much-loved, faithful companion, likely of many years.
I didn’t know if the animal in question was a dog, cat, ferret, rabbit or aardvark. It didn’t matter. No matter the species, pets are family, and this woman’s family had just been reduced by one.
And here we were talking baby talk to our mewing, furry charges, all the while thinking how unfair it was. Why did we get to be so happy, and this unknown woman so bereft?
My bride and I were where she was just last summer when our beloved tabby was in end-stage kidney failure, and we couldn’t let him suffer another day. I still recall the look in his eyes as we gazed at each other for the last time. It was a silent plea for help, but there was only one thing that could be done.
So we walked out of our vet’s office toting an empty cat carrier that July day. It wasn’t the first time, but it never gets any easier.
Why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we let these creatures wrap their paws around our hearts? Why do we put ourselves through the pain, the sorrow, the grief?
We do it because the joy, love and companionship they bring into our lives far outweighs the sadness that accompanies their passing.
Not that they can’t be a tremendous pain in the posterior. They shed, they chew, they throw up on the carpet, they poop in inappropriate places, they occasionally draw blood with their claws and sharp little teeth.
Our two have declared war on toilet paper. We have to keep ours behind closed doors lest it be shredded and strewn about the bathroom floor. I ask them what toilet paper ever did to them to engender such hatred. They look at me with the impassive gaze of the innocent.
A colleague of mine once lost a beloved cat and held a funeral of sorts for the animal. I scoffed. I thought it was the silliest thing I had ever heard. Until we lost our beloved cat, the one that adopted us not long after we were married. There is something to be said for shared grief.
People who don’t love animals don’t understand, can’t understand, never will understand. They will say, “Sorry about your cat,” or “Sorry about your dog,” but you know deep in their hearts they are thinking, it was just an animal, like it was just a TV or a microwave.
Pets are never just animals. Neither are they children, no matter how we baby them, but they are close.
And yet we continue to bring animals into our lives, to savor the little moments, the day-to-day craziness, the unconditional love, even while putting up with the shedding, the inappropriate pooping, and all the rest.
Animals are dependent upon their pet parents. They need us to care for them, clean up after them, see to their medical needs and feed them (though I recently did catch our two trying to raid the cabinet where we keep their food, so perhaps they have decided to take matters into their own paws).
But we need them just as much, if not more, than they need us.
So if you are a pet parent savor every day, no matter how much mischief they get into. One day all you’ll be left with is memories, and you can’t cuddle a memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.