When it comes to social media, I spend most of my time on Facebook. I don’t really care for Twitter’s threaded tweets and, frankly, I don’t get Snapchat at all. I do use Instagram, but the reality is, these days, Instagram is really just Facebook illustrated.
Over the last four or five years, I’ve made a concerted effort to ensure that my Facebook experience reflects the world around me. I want to make sure that instead of my “newsfeed” becoming an echo chamber filled with like-minded rhetoric, it feels like and functions more like a town commons — a place where you’re just as likely to run into a Republican as you are a Democrat, or an Independent. A place where you’re just as likely to run into a college-aged friend as you are a fellow 50-year-old. More importantly, a place where you’re likely to run into conflicting opinions, different beliefs and alternative perspectives.
The thing I’ve noticed is, this confluence of thoughts and ideologies makes me stop and think more about what I believe and why I believe it. It doesn’t often change my position on most issues, but it does keep me questioning, re-evaluating and re-examining life itself.
I particularly like it when I post something funny and people react to it. I’ll click on the reactions and scroll through the list, noting the rather large number of individuals who would not otherwise be caught dead together — people with diametrically opposed political and religious beliefs, for example. But, there you all are, laughing, reacting and commenting on something you all found agreeably humorous.
Don’t get me wrong. I understand there are fundamental issues about which there can be no compromise — your right to exist, to be, to live and to love whomever you choose, for example. That said, there’s also a lot of unnecessary conflict and downright cruelty being perpetrated in the name of party politics, and it sickens me. It isn’t necessary to call each other despicable names and speak about each other in terribly denigrating ways in order to assert and defend a political position. We’re better than that.
If we can find common ground for a few laughs, then we can find common ground for more serious concerns. Out-of-control hyper-partisanship is destroying our country, from the inside out. There is a way forward for our nation, and this is where it begins ... on common ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.