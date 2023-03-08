If you’ve been watching the recent events in Israel, the planned reduction of the independence of their Supreme Court, you can witness the potential for the fraying of the social fabric that holds societies together.
That, plus Jan. 6, show how fragile democracy can be. While Israel has a much different situation than the U.S., it does share many characteristics and they’ve had a very stable country/democracy.
But there are differences, like Israel has no constitution. The defining characteristic of the United States that guides all of our laws, including the independence of the judiciary, is our constitution. That document has held us in good stead for nearly 250 years with a few amendments.
The amendment process has been the means to modify the U.S. Constitution and has been successful in doing so. In spite of that, there has been much made lately of an attempt to hold a new “Constitutional Convention” to rewrite that document. Who wants to do this and why? Apparently, our Oklahoma legislators do, as Oklahoma is one of the states that has already approved the move, which requires, under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, 35 states to call for the convention.
I suspect most Oklahomans do not know that such a decision was made on our behalf as they supposedly represent us. Did they advertise the move? Take a survey? No is the answer to these questions. They did issue a press release on April 29, 2021 from the Oklahoma Senate, which states “Oklahoma is now among those states officially calling for an Article V Convention of the States. Senate Joint Resolution 23 was approved by Gov. Stitt on Tuesday.”
So, without much fanfare our legislators signed - us - on to a national convention that has no guidelines as to how to proceed or sets any limits on what changes can be made. I call that reckless and irresponsible. Who else, do you suppose, thought similarly? None other than the legal bastion of conservatism, Antonin Scalia who said, “I certainly would not want a constitutional convention. Whoa. Who knows what would come out of it?”
He was not alone. Archibald Cox, former solicitor general of the U.S., said, “Questions about such a convention have been debated for years by legal scholars and political commentators, without resolution. Who would serve as delegates? What authority would they be given? Who would establish the procedures under which the convention would be governed? What limits would prevent a ‘runaway’ convention from proposing radical changes affecting basic liberties? With these thorny issues unsettled, it should come as no surprise that warning flags are being raised about a constitutional convention.” And many more.
This is a bad idea, but some folks seem to think it is worth the risk. Some actors on both ends of the political spectrum, but according to “Common Cause,” “Calls for a convention are coming from right and left, with more money, a stronger campaign structure, and national coordination on the right. A number of major conservative organizations and donors, including Mercer family and Koch-funded groups such as the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), have renewed and intensified efforts to thrust this issue into the spotlight after years of inactivity.”
However, and some good news, some states have seen the threat and refuse to go along and have actually rescinded their states including Delaware in 2016, New Mexico in 2017, Maryland in 2017, Nevada in 2017, and Colorado in 2021. If you see the “warning flags” mentioned, as I do, contact your state legislator and ask them to support rescinding of the Oklahoma Senate JR 23.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
