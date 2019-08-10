OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is asking for nominations from the public for its Laura Choate Resilience Award, Steven A. Novick Advocacy Award, and Moran Kidizenship Award. Nominations can be submitted online at: http://oica.org/awards/
The Laura Choate Resilience Award was created to celebrate individuals who have been significantly impacted by adverse childhood experiences but have overcome obstacles, made a lasting contribution to the lives of young people, exhibit bravery, demonstrate dedication to fostering resilience in youth and inspire resilience in youth by exhibiting the characteristics of the “7 Cs of Resilience” (competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control).
The award is named for Laura Choate, who has served as a lifelong advocate for Oklahoma children and was the first recipient of the Resilience Award. Choate has worked with the OICA to reform the state’s child welfare and juvenile justice system to better serve and protect Oklahoma children. As a youth, Choate served as a plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit that resulted in dramatic changes to Oklahoma’s juvenile justice system and was used as a model by many other states to establish higher standards. Nominations can be submitted at: http://oica.org/awards/laura-choate-resilience-award/
The Steven A. Novick Advocacy Award is named after Steven A. Novick, who served as the legal counsel for the children who brought forth the “Terry D” lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma. Through his effort to represent these children and the thousands of others who benefited from this case, reforms were brought about to improve the conditions of Oklahoma youth in state care. This award recognizes an “unsung hero” for children, who works behind the scenes to create a better future for Oklahoma’s kids. Nominations can be submitted at: http://oica.org/awards/steven-novick-dedication-award/
The Moran Kidizenship Awards is the OICA’s statewide awards program recognizing and rewarding excellence in youth philanthropy. The awards provide Oklahomans under the age of 18 with the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their activities which benefit their peers – other young people in Oklahoma. The awards represent the true Oklahoma Standard – the opportunity to demonstrate how young Oklahomans are making this a great state. The awards are named after philanthropists Melvin and Jasmine Moran, who have spent their lives celebrating opportunities for the youth of Oklahoma. Though most well-known as the founders of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole, the Moran family has spent decades dedicated to the improvement of lives of children all across our state. Nominations can be submitted at: http://oica.org/awards/kidizenship-award/
The OICA is also continuing its children’s art contest in the month of August. Young artists from across the state are invited to enter the contest, “Envisioning a Brighter Future for Oklahoma’s Children,” a collaborative effort with the Oklahoma Department of Health. Schools are encouraged to have their students to prepare works of art. The top 378 pieces of art will be displayed in the 2020 OICA Desktop Calendar (365 days, 12 month cover pages and the overall cover page). Artists can go to the OICA Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OKChildAdv/) and download the entry form. Drawings and entry forms should be mailed to OICA offices at 12915 N. Classen Blvd., Ste 320, OKC OK 73106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.