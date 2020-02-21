It’s that time of year again, when the third-grade students in Mrs. B’s class at The Langley School in McLean, Virginia, begin their annual project to learn about the United States. Each year, the students are assigned a specific state to learn more about. Shortly after Mrs. B hands out that assignment, I get a letter. Interestingly enough, the letter is always uncannily similar to last year’s letter. These children at The Langley School, they must all have a naturally similar writing style. Anyway, this year’s letter is from my new friend and pen pal, AL-Joud.
AL-Joud says he’s excited to learn more about the great state of Oklahoma, and he wishes to represent us all well in his final state fair project this May. To that end, he’s asked me to ask you some questions, the answers to which, he hopes you will mail to him, along with postcards, pictures, souvenirs, newspaper articles or any other unique items you think would be helpful to him in his research.
“Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there,” AL-Joud writes.
He’s not wrong.
Here are his questions:
• Why do you live in Oklahoma?
• What first brought your family to Oklahoma?
• What do you do for a living?
• What does Oklahoma look like?
• What do people do for fun?
• What animals live in Oklahoma?
• What are some traditional Oklahoma foods or recipes? (Send those recipes to me, too!)
• What type of music is native to Oklahoma?
• Does Oklahoma have a state athletic team?
• What geographic features are unique to Oklahoma?
I’ve never met AL-Joud, but we’re going to be pen pals, just as I was with his predecessor and, presumably, will be with his successor. I’m going to answer his questions and send him a few newspapers, and I strongly encourage you all to do the same. You don’t have answer every question or send anything costly to this young man, but, giving him a bit of your time and the cost of stamp could make a big impression on our intrepid researcher.
To purloin a former publisher’s favorite phrase, this is the good stuff, folks. If we can’t support a young man’s quest to learn more about us, and our home, then what can we support? Also, and I cannot stress the importance of this part enough, if you have a recipe for a flaky, buttery cobbler crust, he really, really needs that to be sent to him — to both of us! Let’s make that a priority point.
Send those answers and your examples of what makes Oklahoma a great state to:
Mrs. B’s Class
The Langley School
1411 Balls Hill Rd.
McClean, Virginia, 22101
Send your cobbler crust recipes to clewis@theadanews.com.
