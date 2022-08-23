James Lankford has introduced legislation that would allow states and school districts to use unspent funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide assistance to low-income families, including scholarships to pay for private school tuition, but we don’t like the idea of public money going toward private school tuition.
The bill would allow states and school districts to use unspent American Rescue Plan funds to issue Child Opportunity Scholarships directly to parents. The scholarships, targeted toward lower-income families, could be put toward tutor services, private school tuition, books and school materials, testing fees and educational therapies for kids with disabilities, according to a press release from Lankford’s office.
We don’t have a problem with money being spent for tutor services, books, school materials, testing fees or education therapies for kids with disabilities. What we do have a problem with is private school tuition. We don’t want to see money taken from public schools and given to private schools that chose to be private, not public. They did that with the knowledge that they would not be receiving public funding. Because with funding comes government oversight.
The more money you take out of public schools, the worse it’s going to get, because they have less dollars to work with. In the long term, you are jeopardizing the quality of public education for everyone down the road.
Lankford’s legislation would put the money in the hands of the parents. But there should be oversight. If you give people money and there is no oversight, they will purchase what they want, not necessarily what they need. And how will they guarantee that specific child is getting the benefits?
Private schools should remain private. Students in public schools can really benefit from this funding, but only if it is spent correctly and not put into the business of private schools.
Muskogee Phoenix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.