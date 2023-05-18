Oklahoma State Parks are looking forward to putting a sad chapter behind them with the opening of the new The Lookout Kitchen restaurants in each of the six state parks.
The Lake Murray Lodge restaurant in Ardmore is already open, and the others will open over Memorial Day weekend, with the exception of Quartz Mountain, which won’t open until after the Summer Arts Institute is completed.
The new restaurant venture is expected to turn a page from the controversy over Swadley’s exclusive contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. An investigation by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) found inconsistencies and bloated expenses in the contract with Swadley’s.
The controversy brought a cloud over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism, which signed off on all the restaurant contracts and eventually brought additional oversight changes from the Legislature.
Following a year of work, La Ratatouille was selected from seven vendors that submitted bids after the termination of the contract with Swadley’s in April 2022.
A quick review of the menu shows a wide variety of food options, from traditional breakfast to lunch and dinner options including appetizers, pasta, pizza, steak, burgers and sandwiches, salads and dinner entrees.
We also look forward to a fully transparent process with the restaurants so the public knows that the concerns with the previous contract have been addressed and that this new restaurant venture can be a long-term success for our state parks.
Having successful restaurants will be key in increasing tourism and use of our state parks, all of which are true gems for our state that offer outstanding outdoor and recreational activities.
To see more information about The Lookout Kitchen and view the menu items for Roman Nose State Park, click on https://www.thelookoutkitchen.com/roman-nose.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.