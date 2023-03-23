We bet that if you ask any parent, most would prefer that topics of gender, sexuality, religion, etc. be conversations they would prefer be left in the home and not particularly be addressed at school.
Just teach pertinent school subjects many parents would likely say. School should be for learning academics, not advocating social issues. At least, that’s what the state superintendent seems to want.
Yet, then, state school officials seem to contradict themselves with proposals that would require public school staff, including counselors, to report when students use different names or pronouns or other aspects of social transition to their parents.
However, for that to happen, doesn’t that mean some kind of conversation or reveal has to take place between or among school staff and students regarding those topics?
This is why proposals that State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the new State Board of Education are proposing to have schools report students’ sexual or gender issues to parents are so confusing, and potentially harmful, to students and school personnel.
This goes way past worries about so-called indoctrination. Are we basically turning school personnel into spies out to dig for any kind of controversy they can find on students? If a teacher overhears a conversation between two students, is she supposed to run and tell a parent what she heard — or, should she just ignore it and focus on the “academic topic” of her job?
In reality, what the superintendent and board are asking is impossible because schools are social settings, and these topics will be discussed among students. And, what is being proposed goes way beyond the 2014 Oklahoma Parents Bill of Rights. Even Sherri Brown, legislative chair for Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, has a lot of concerns about the proposals, but especially the lack of due process.
Brown, and others, also say the proposals expand beyond the department’s authority.
Walters continues to dismantle the expectations educational advocates have been building for years that schools should be considered safe spaces for students. With these proposals, some kids’ fragile mental health realities will be pushed further and further into the shadows.
The unintended consequences that are possible through this are far more dire than when teachers and parents were simply honest about the realities students are dealing with and worked with those students to help them be safe and secure.
With these new rules in place, school will be seen by many students as their enemy. Doesn’t sound like a great place to learn and grow, does it?
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.