“Don’t tread on me” is a phrase in alignment with recent denouncements of state and local restrictions that have been put in place to curb the community-wide transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Stay-at-home directives have been upheld by state courts, and cities across the country have implemented mask mandates, as well.
Many of us realize these are necessary measures to stem the tide of infections of one of the deadliest pandemics since the Spanish influenza outbreak of 1919. Yet many see the restrictions as an attempt to curtail or infringe on U.S. constitutional rights.
Recently, White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx has said that widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America have entered a new phase for the pandemic, and she has emphasized the need to wear masks and practice social distancing measures. And currently, the U.S. has the world’s largest COVID-19 caseload, with over five million cases and well over 160,000 deaths. And as our nation has experienced times of great crisis in previous decades, why is it such a hard sell in terms of persuading many people to modify their behavior or follow a simple mask mandate out of a very real health crisis concern?
The COVID-19 outbreak has revealed how a terrible crisis can cause many citizens to champion “freedom” and “liberty” over what is in the best interests of the health and welfare of the entire population. It seems as if the denouncement of mask mandates is rooted in one of our deeply-entrenched values of American individualism - and that is understandable in a country that does value our state’s rights in juxtaposition to the national authority. And thankfully, the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides states with sovereignty to conduct their own affairs in terms of what is unique to them individually.
Ultimately, however, American individualism is manifesting itself with deep political divides, distrust of centralized authority, and even skepticism of science. In the midst of a common enemy, shouldn’t there be a collective effort to unite rather than divide? In an era where a mask has become weaponized by both political parties, we are not united against a common but invisible enemy, and where is that solidarity we had in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks? President George W. Bush’s approval rating skyrocketed in the wake of the most horrific attack on our country since Japan attacked Pearl Harbor Naval Base in 1941. And there was no questioning of the legitimacy of the Al-Qaeda terrorist threat following 9/11.
President Donald Trump never implemented a nationwide lockdown. The states took different levels of action, and in some states, the actions were decisive and strict. We observed the Michigan protesters who occupied the state capitol, and claimed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home directives - which were upheld by the state court - were a flagrant violation of constitutional rights. We heard about the Michigan Freedom Fund that promoted a protest in Lansing, Michigan; the objectives for that day’s protest included deliberately tying up traffic, as well as blocking an entrance to a hospital.
In the final analysis, Americans have distrusted centralized power ever since the days of the Boston Tea Party, and the current fear rooted in many is that temporary restrictions are a prelude to permanent restrictions on our daily lives. While that concern may be understandable, it is also important to remember that in the wake of COVID-19, there is a new “normalcy” in the world, if lives are to be saved.
Brent Been is an educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
