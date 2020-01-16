HAILEYVILLE [ndash] Services for Gary Dewayne Dove, 72, of Haileyville and formerly of Ada will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Clifton Loman will officiate. Mr. Dove died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a nursing home in Hartshorne. He was born July 20, 194…