The new head of the Oklahoma Republican Party is trying to get his affiliate back on track and looking toward the future, instead of wallowing in the past.
New GOP Chairman A.J. Ferate strongly contradicted his party’s hopefuls for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon — both of whom said in a recent debate that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election.
Ferate, who is out of state at a meeting, took to Twitter, stating, “The Trump campaign had every opportunity to bring forward evidence in court and failed to do so. It takes a ‘clear and convincing’ standard to prove fraud in court. They didn’t put forward a scintilla of provable evidence. We as a party need to quit jumping the shark on the 2020 election and focus on convincing voters to show up for each future one.”
Ferate’s comments are a breath of fresh air for a state party that has been burrowed in election fraud conspiracy theories and other sometimes extreme views. Just a week or so ago, Ferate had to issue a statement denouncing anti-Semitic statements by another GOP candidate for state office.
It seems the new GOP chair is trying to instill a little bit of tough love on his party candidates. His position is a reversal from the previous chair, John Bennett, who embraced election fraud theories and promoted other candidates who did the same.
Ferate has been a longtime attorney with the state GOP. He knows he’s walking a bit of a tightrope in leading the party in a state that heavily endorsed Trump in the 2020 election. He knows some in the party will disagree with him.
However, he also knows the 2020 election is getting further in the rearview mirror, and if GOP candidates win their races and hope to be successful they also will have to put 2020 behind and focus on the next presidential election in 2024.
OKC Mayor David Holt, also a Republican and former state senator, seemed to applaud Ferate’s comments, tweeting in support, “This statement by the chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party is obviously correct. The Moon landing happened, Elvis is not alive, and the 2020 election was not stolen.”
Let’s hope Oklahoma GOP candidates take the advice of their chairman and focus on the future, not the past.
