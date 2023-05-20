CNN’s presentation last week of a town hall featuring Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump has put the media industry between the proverbial rock and a hard place.
Trump is a skilled huckster who is able to manipulate his circumstances quite artfully. When CNN announced that they would present Trump in a platform, they had two things mind, most likely. Ratings, because Trump typically draws a large audience, whether that audience likes him or not. And, they were trying to seem less one-sided when it comes to the upcoming presidential election, because CNN has a tradition of being known as a liberal network — just as Fox News is known as a conservative network.
The host, Kaitlan Collins, is viewed as a tough and knowledgeable interviewer, and she continually fact-checked Trump throughout the 70-minute town hall. She repeatedly told him that the 2020 election was not stolen or rigged; that there was no evidence for the lies he was disseminating on stage.
However, the event still escalated into being seen by CNN staffers and much of the news world as a disaster for the network, and the liberal media and their minions have been yawing ever since that CNN was wrong to give Trump this platform.
As much as Trump is a polarizing figure who is entangled in legal issues, and who also continues to promote the false narrative that the 2020 election was rigged, he still is a presidential candidate who at this point is seen as a front-runner. So, that makes him news, and it makes his candidacy news.
What is happening is almost like déjà vu to 2016 when many media outlets tried to diminish Trump. What did that get them? A strong backlash from Trump, his loyal followers and eventually, an elected Trump.
If Trump continues to be the frontrunner in 2024, the media has some serious gut-checking to do. Journalists have to do their job, and that means reporting the presidential race with accuracy and objectivity. The media has to present the candidates, as flawed as they may be, and understand that it still is the voters’ responsibility to make the final decision about who they want to elect.
Yes, the media must report when candidates present misinformation to the public, and they must hold presidential candidates accountable. But all this caterwauling from the liberal media and liberal pundits about the CNN town hall will not achieve anything other than continue to alienate half the country.
