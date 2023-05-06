May is Mental Health Month, and as someone who has personally lived with a loved one who struggled with depression, I want to share my story and remind everyone that the conversation around mental health is just beginning.
My mother’s depression was something that impacted my family from a young age. It was something that was kept hidden from the outside world, and as a child, it was hard to understand why my mother couldn’t find joy in her everyday life. It wasn’t until I was 12 years old that my family discovered the root of the problem - my mother was struggling with depression.
I vividly remember my 12th Birthday. My mother had an appointment with her therapist, and she didn’t have anyone to look after my brother and me. So we waited in the waiting room for what felt like hours. When my mother’s therapist emerged from the office, she explained that my mother was going to take us home to stay with our grandmother for a while. She needed to pack a bag and go away for a little while.
Living with a loved one who has depression can be incredibly challenging. It was a day-to-day struggle, and there were times when it felt like we were walking on eggshells, not knowing what might trigger an episode. My mother tried to commit suicide over 30 times during my childhood and into my 30s, and it was hard to see her going through such intense pain and feeling like nothing was helping.
But over time, my mother has made significant progress in her journey with depression. She’s found a combination of medication and therapy that works for her, and she’s learned how to manage her symptoms in a healthy way. It’s been a long and difficult journey, but I’m proud of the progress she’s made and the strength she’s shown.
I’m happy to say that my mother has now reached a point where she no longer needs therapy. She’s able to manage her depression on her own, and she’s doing much better than she has in years. Seeing her progress has given me hope that it’s possible to overcome mental health challenges and lead a fulfilling life.
As a result of my mother’s experiences with treatment, I was hesitant to seek help for my own mental health challenges. It felt like nothing was working, and it was hard to see the point in seeking help when my mother had been struggling for so long.
Thankfully, times have changed, and there are more resources available today for those who are struggling with mental health challenges. The conversation around mental health is no longer stigmatized, and there are more support groups and resources available than ever before.
However, we still have a long way to go in terms of breaking down barriers and increasing access to mental health resources. It’s important to continue advocating for increased funding for mental health services and education and to work together to create a more supportive and understanding world for all those impacted by mental health challenges.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, please remember that you’re not alone. There are resources available, including therapy, medication, and support groups. And if you’re in crisis, please don’t hesitate to reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988, making it easier to access help when you need it most.
As Mental Health Month continues, let’s continue the conversation around mental health and work together to create a more compassionate and supportive world for all those impacted by mental health challenges. And let’s celebrate the progress and victories of those who are on their own journeys with mental health challenges, like my mother who has shown incredible strength and resilience in overcoming her struggles with depression.
Editor’s Note: This writer utilized ChatGPT’s advanced language processing capabilities to assist him in writing this column, allowing him to generate and refine ideas more efficiently and effectively than ever before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.