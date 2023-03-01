Do you remember the passage by both houses of Congress of the “Authorization for the use of Military Force?” No? That may be because it was passed in 2001, when George W. Bush was president and was in response to the 9/11/2001 attack by terrorists, mostly from Saudi Arabia.
But we never used military force against Saudi Arabia, since the attack was perpetrated by a group of terrorists, not the Saudi people. Whom did we attack? Afghanistan first, since that is where the terrorists trained. While I was, and am again, no fan of the Afghanistan government, and they did apparently turn a blind eye to the training, the country, government and people of Afghanistan, a pathetically poor country, did not attack the U.S.
In fact, according to Wikipedia: “The hijackers in the September 11 attacks were 19 men affiliated with the militant Islamist group al-Qaeda. They hailed from four countries; 15 of them were citizens of Saudi Arabia, two were from the United Arab Emirates, one was from Egypt, and one from Lebanon.” No Afghans or Iraqis.
Did we use military force against any government of means? Well, yes, we did: Iraq. Was the Iraqi government responsible for the 9/11 attack? No, but we were led to believe - wrongly and fraudulently - that they had “weapons of mass destruction.” They did not. So, the authorization was passed to prepare us to respond to the 9/11 attack and morphed into the “war on terror.” That war has cost us dearly. In fact, “A report from the Costs of War project at Brown University revealed that 20 years of post-9/11 wars have cost the U.S. an estimated $8 trillion and have killed more than 900,000 people.” That includes 4431 US soldiers killed in Iraq, not to mention the wounded.
From 2003 to 2011, 1207 children are known to have been killed in Iraq alone. So, the price has been very high in people lost and treasure spent. Do you feel safer now? And did it stop there? Actually no, and there are many actions taken that I would bet you never heard of. Again from Wikipedia: “Business Insider has reported that the AUMF has been used to allow military deployment in Afghanistan, the Philippines, Georgia, Yemen, Djibouti, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Iraq, and Somalia.”
I’ve heard of a few of those, but why does the U.S. government continue to use an act that was specifically designated as a response to the 9/11 attack by 15 men, to use military force against other countries? After 9/11, emotions were high and most U.S. citizens wanted to do something, but Yemen and Djibouti, etc., were not ever mentioned. That authorization has essentially strengthened the notion that the executive, meaning the president, has almost carte blanche to engage the military in conflict.
For the strict constitutionalists, one might wonder what the U.S. Constitution has to say. It’s really very clear what it says. Section 8 lists all the “Powers of Congress,” and there are many, but specifically it states: “To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; To raise and support Armies.” So Congress has essentially ceded their “power” and authority to the president.
I understand what happened in 2001 was horrible and Congress took that action. That was over 20 years ago. Instead of debating military action, it gets authorized under the AUMF. Let’s repeal that and make Congress debate the pros and cons of the use of our military. That is their constitutional duty; let’s expect them to meet their constitutional obligation!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
