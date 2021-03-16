The bills are being cranked out by the Oklahoma Legislature this session at a lightening pace, with far more measures than constituents are used to seeing. It’s a good bet that most of them are self-serving, if not ridiculous and freedom-quashing, but there are also several diamonds among the nuggets of coal.
One, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, will lower state park entrance fees for those who want to visit parks in their immediate area. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many Okies from traveling too far afield, this could be a true blessing – especially for those who want to get outdoors, breath the air, and enjoy nature.
At the moment, state parks assess a $10 charge per day per vehicle, or $60 per year for the all-encompassing privilege across Oklahoma. House Bill 1681 adds another layer to that schedule, with an option of paying $20 per year per vehicle to visit a single park. For many families, this could make a huge difference, and it shouldn’t be too much of a hit for upkeep on parks.
Grego was clearly thinking of Robbers Cave State Park, where many of his constituents had been hanging out their entire lives, free of charge – and now, the state yet again has its hand out. Grego says he understands money must be available to maintain all the park facilities; he wanted a compromise. And if all goes as he’d like to see it, he’ll get that compromise.
For those who understand the costs of upkeep, this year’s measure will be better than the one Grego floated last year, which would have eliminated the fee altogether. Opponents of that bill pointed out – and probably quite accurately – that there are many in the Legislature who would love nothing better than to dismantle the parks and sell them off to private interests. Oklahomans of all stripes have to band together to prevent such a sacrilege from ever happening.
In the Senate, Blake Stephens, one of those representing Cherokee County, wrote the version on that side of the Capitol. Stephens is new at the statehouse, as is Bob Culver, but both have hit the ground running – a true statement, even if some people disagree with a bit of what they’re doing. This bill would hardly qualify as controversial.
