It is one of the most overused words in the English language: love. We throw this word around like it is completely expendable.
On any given day, I might say I love underdogs, mint chocolate chip ice cream, and my husband. The word love covers such a range that sheer size of it sometimes makes it almost meaningless, a cliche that has grown worn from its overuse.
Wyatt Brown had a different idea about love: one that resonated with an entire community, one that spread beyond the town he lived in, and, because of his earnest desire to teach people about his concept of love, his “love theory” as he called it, has infiltrated our town faster than coronavirus.
Wyatt was a high school junior who tragically passed away last November. Even if you didn’t know Wyatt personally, I would wager if you had any contact with him, you would feel as if you had always known him. He radiated warmth with his quick, wry smile and sparkling eyes.
Wyatt was a tough softie. He was a fierce competitor in basketball and tennis, but carried a stuffed llama around with him because he said it sparked conversation. He was what most people would label as popular, but popularity was never his goal, or even his desire.
What he was, for sure, was as comfortable in his own skin as a high school kid could be.
My husband, who is friends with Wyatt’s dad, heard that Wyatt liked working cattle. He invited Wyatt to go with him to a roundup – the old fashioned kind on horseback with no cattle chutes, where you herd the cattle then get down on the ground, throwing the calves down to vaccinate and castrate them. It is grueling, dusty, bloody work.
Wyatt jumped at the chance to do something he liked, even though he didn’t know my husband at all. No matter what he was asked to do, Wyatt didn’t hesitate and gave every ounce of his strength and effort to the work.
The only pay for his several hours of dirty, bloody fatigue was lunch, but Wyatt didn’t whine, as many teenagers might have in a similar circumstance. He relished every second, and then slept in the truck all they way home.
A few months before he died, Wyatt came up with his “Love Theory.” He said the only theory to love is love, and his love for people was based on his love for Jesus.
For a young man his age to talk so unguardedly, so passionately, about loving his fellow man, and how we all need to do the same, is something I have rarely seen, and I worked with high school students for 35 years.
It was this genuine caring for everyone that made Wyatt such a people magnet. His Love Theory evoked a stirring in those who heard about it, and to use the cliche, they loved it.
Winston, Wyatt’s brother, who has a small business making custom t shirts and sweatshirts, collaborated with him to promote Love Theory through a specially designed sweatshirt. They were an immediate hit, and Winston got busy with the production process. The shirts sold out almost immediately.
Then disaster hit, and the unthinkable happened. Wyatt was gone.
Shock and sadness followed, just as one would expect when a beloved young person dies too soon. But within a day or two, the most astonishing thing happened: the whole town began to put Wyatt’s Love Theory to work.
Llamas began to appear everywhere– on a restaurant’s windows, and on the Christmas tree at Ada High School, where art students made llama ornaments for every student in the building to hang personally (over 500). Shoe polished llamas popped up on the back windshields of cars.
Students began carrying stuffed llamas at basketball games, where both the boys and girls teams wore special t shirts with Wyatt’s number and, what else? Llamas. The hashtag #livelikewyatt began to circulate on social media.
Months later, a rival school’s tennis team even had t -shirts made in his honor, and wrote in a group post, “We played today to honor a young man from Ada who lived life the right way. We go out and battle other schools, but we are still one big community that cares about each other.”
This is Love Theory in practice.
According to his mom, Christy, Wyatt always wished it were more affordable for students to attend home basketball games.
What started as a boy’s desire became possible when the Ada administration allowed all Ada High students to attend home games for free, and they began to pack the stands, often wearing Love Theory or llama shirts.
This is Love Theory in practice.
With all that is going on in the world right now, I have to wonder if we might be better off if some of our young people were in charge of making decisions. Because this I know: if people lived the way Wyatt Brown did, we wouldn’t be witnessing some of the horrors taking place right now in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and even in our own country.
Is that idealistic? Definitely. But if our ideals don’t matter, just what exactly does? At seventeen, Wyatt understood that the world doesn’t change for the better because of hate, wars, complaining, or finger pointing. He knew that love would always save the day.
As we go through life in autopilot, we aren’t always aware of what we are witnessing. I am so thankful to have witnessed Wyatt’s kindness, his wonderful way of living in the moment, and his zeal for all people and loving life in general. I am so grateful to know now what I witnessed: the organic growth of love promoted by an extraordinarily special young man.
If you think one person can’t make a difference, think again. Wyatt impacted so many while he was alive, but is still impacting even more people months after his death. In his honor, I intend to be more present. I plan to help anyone I can, whenever I can.
I am going to try to smile at the people I meet even if I don’t feel like it. I am going to show my family and friends that I love them, because Wyatt’s chance to do this was cut short. And I can only hope that by practicing Wyatt’s Love Theory, I can change the world for the better just like he did, and continues to do even though he is no longer here with us physically.
Live like Wyatt. Keep connecting. Keep laughing. Keep loving.
