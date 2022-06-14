In these turbulent times, it’s often pointed out just how divided our nation has become. Political parties, certain organizations and media seem to ramp up the division, sometimes intentionally, sometimes not.
But today, June 14, is Flag Day. And this is a day we, as Americans, stand united under one flag.
Since 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14, Americans have commemorated the adoption of the Stars and Stripes by displaying the flag in the front of their homes, parades and other patriotic observances.
Our nation’s flag, often referred to as Old Glory, is simply breathtaking, particularly when flown in a large display. Perhaps you’ve noticed the Field of Flags, set up by Enid’s Rotary Club, along Park Avenue in Enid. The flags have been flying since Memorial Day weekend, and to see them flying in the wind is both spectacular, and for many, awe-inspiring. The Ambucs flag display on the Van Buren bridge is also spectacular.
Our flag is not just a piece of cloth with red and white stripes, a blue background and stars. It’s a symbol of our nation’s fight for freedom and independence. Our flag is so revered, over time we’ve established many rules about its display and its use. We have rules for displaying it, taking it down from a flag pole and folding it.
Our flag has led many heroes into battle, some who sacrificed all for what the flag embodied all these years.
Our flag has been worshipped, and it has been disrespected. Not all Americans celebrate the symbol of our flag. But, she still waves proudly all across our country.
It does not matter who is in the White House or who is the Congress, the large majority of our nation will stand, lower their hats, place their hands over their hearts and salute all that the Stars and Stripes is supposed to stand for.
So, today, we hope you enjoy the various flag displays you will see across our community. We hope that you will take just a few moments to think about our country’s history – both good and bad – and keep alive the hope that we never give up on the dream of creating a more perfect union.
