One of the first books I inherited from my mother was her illustrated hardback version of “Little Women,” which she had read and loved as a child.
Over the years, I learned to cherish “Little Women” as much as my mother had. Every time I read it, I rooted for Jo whenever she clashed with Amy, rejoiced to see Meg marry the man she loved and cried when Beth died of complications from scarlet fever.
My mother’s hardback edition of “Little Women” eventually fell apart, worn out by too many re-readings. It was followed by a series of paperback copies, which I read over and over until they also fell apart.
My mother and I also enjoyed some of the film and TV adaptations of the classic novel, including director Gillian Armstrong’s excellent film version from 1994, starring Winona Ryder as Jo. I remember seeing the movie with my mother one winter day, reliving our favorite scenes from the novel and holding back tears when Beth died of complications from scarlet fever.
I couldn’t help thinking of Mom when I saw Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” shortly after Christmas. I think my mother would have loved this version, which honors the novel’s sensibility while infusing it with a modern energy that makes it feel fresh and new.
Gerwig’s most audacious touch was to toggle back and forth across seven years in the sisters’ lives, mixing flashbacks to their childhood with scenes from their young adulthood. The shuffled chronology made the plot difficult to follow at first, but it reinvigorated the familiar story and emphasized the themes that shape the sisters’ lives as they grow older. (And it made sense when I realized that Jo, an aspiring author, was looking back at her past as she wrote her first novel — “Little Women.”)
The performances could not have been better, starting with Saoirse Ronan’s thrilling performance as Jo. Florence Pugh was a revelation as Jo’s younger sister and occasional nemesis Amy, who is usually played as a spoiled brat but emerged here as a disconcertingly shrewd young woman whose determination to succeed nearly matches Jo’s.
Even Meg and Beth — who are normally overshadowed by Jo and Amy — had their turn in the spotlight in this version.
Laura Dern was perfect as the March sisters’ beloved mother, Marmee, whose warmth and compassion reminded me of my mother at her best. And Meryl Streep nearly stole the show with her tart, witty performance as the wealthy, domineering Aunt March.
The movie stirred powerful memories of my mother, who died in 2013 at age 74. As I watched the film unfold, I thought of how Mom would have enjoyed seeing one of her favorite novels on screen again and appreciated its modern take on family life.
For me, “Little Women” is not just a book or a movie. It’s a stirring tribute to families, in all their messy reality, and the way they influence our lives as adults.
But most of all, it’s a way to remember the person I miss the most — my mother.
