It was the video seen ‘round the world, including in many countries that don’t even understand baseball.
Isaiah Jarvis, 12, of Tulsa, was at the plate during a Little League playoff game when a pitch from Kaiden Shelton of Texas hit him in the head.
The pitch knocked Jarvis’ helmet off and left him on the ground clutching his head. After a scary few minutes, Jarvis got to his feet and went to first base.
On the mound, Shelton was visibly shaken by the beaning and was, in fact, moved to tears. Jarvis noticed that Shelton was crying.
So young Isaiah walked to the mound and embraced the distraught pitcher, assuring him that the errant pitch hadn’t seriously hurt him and offering words of encouragement.
Images and videos of the touching moment of sportsmanship instantly went viral because Jarvis’ gesture of compassion was so unusual.
And that is what is so sad about this whole incident, that it was so rare that it attracted international attention.
Sadder still was the reaction of Dave Portnoy, founder of sports blog website Barstool Sports, who had nothing good to say about Jarvis’ embrace of his unhappy opponent.
“This isn’t good sportsmanship,” he tweeted, “it’s dumb. You got this kid on the ropes and he’s rattled. Trip to Williamsport on the line. You can play patty cakes after.”
Which just goes to reinforce what I have long felt about youth sports — adults are the problem instead of the solution.
In Colorado earlier this year a youth basketball tournament turned into a rumble as parents and referees got into a fight when one of the loudmouth adults was ejected from the gym.
At an AAU basketball game last month in Edmond an irate coach confronted a referee, who promptly swung at the coach, setting off a brawl. The kids scattered for safety while the so-called adults duked it out.
Earlier this month coaches and officials got into a fight at a youth football game in Texas. During the tussle someone pulled out a gun and fired it, killing one person. Yaqub Talib, younger brother of ex-NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is wanted for questioning in the incident.
Last spring in Mississippi a girls’ softball game was marred when an umpire was confronted by a player’s mother, then punched.
“I wasn’t three steps off the field and she was like right there,” the ump, Kristie Moore, told TV station WLOX. “I told her she needed to get away from me. She asked me what I was going to do and then called me an f-ing b-word and punched me.”
What a fine example that mother set for her children and all others within earshot.
Youth sports are supposed to be fun, they are supposed to teach kids to work together as a team, to win with grace and lose with class, not to be hotheaded jerks like so many of their parents.
Little League Baseball, according to its website, “believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities.”
Thus you hug the opponent who accidentally bounces a fastball off your noggin rather than trying to exploit his fragile emotions.
Our world is not a kind, gentle one. Whether it is the current political climate or the lingering effects of the pandemic, people these days have far shorter fuses and increasingly ineffective filters. Today the attitude seems to be blow your top first, ask questions later.
Not long after the Little Leaguer from Tulsa set such a great example of sportsmanship I saw part of a big league game in which a pitcher was ejected and yelled something at the opposing team as he left the field, sparking the typical bench-clearing stand-around that passes for a major league brawl. And these guys are supposed to be role models.
Youth sports parents and coaches, get over yourselves. Your team is not going to win a World Series, Super Bowl or NBA championship. Your kids are not going to make millions hitting a ball or making a basket. The officials aren’t conspiring against you. They are human. They make mistakes. They, like your kids, are doing the best they can.
Parents, if you get a chance, show your kids the video of Isaiah and Kaiden embracing on that Little League mound. Show them over and over. That’s how we all should behave.
In other words mamas, don’t let your cowboys grow up to be babies.
