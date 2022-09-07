Any citizen would have to be paying close attention to the goings on at the state capital to know about the proposals to limit our access to the initiative petition.
Since the beginning of this state, we - the citizens - have, through the IP process, had the option to secure changes sought by many but eschewed by our “leadership.”
Article 5, Section 1 of the Oklahoma Constitution states: “...but the people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws and amendments to the Constitution and to enact or reject the same at the polls independent of the Legislature….”
The process of limiting that right has begun. It happened in response to the temerity of some citizens to go over the Legislature’s and governor’s heads and take the issue right to the people. That issue was the expansion of Medicaid. They didn’t like the idea of using federal dollars to keep our rural hospitals open and to provide health insurance coverage to an additional 200,000 Oklahoma citizens.
One must wonder at the motivation of saying no to Oklahoma’s receiving our share of the dollars that would be allocated to the state, but due to their stubborn intransigence, those dollars were going to other states. So along comes the Legislature and governor and laws were passed and signed to make it harder to take an issue to the people. HB 2564 has made it “automatic” to do a recount - costing how much? - and another bill, SB 947, will require a financial impact statement.
Those changes are on top of this finding reported in Oklahoma Watch. According to Oklahoma Watch, “Oklahoma is one of 28 states that allow citizens to initiate legislation. Of these states, Oklahoma’s requirements to get a question on the ballot are among the most stringent, according to the non-partisan Initiative and Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California.”
If these changes are even necessary, why now? We’ve had the right since 1907, and I found this information from the OK Policy Institute: “Between 1989 and 2014, only 12 initiative petitions qualified for the ballot; of these, five passed and seven failed.”
So it is not as if the process is a “slam dunk.” The people have a say in the matter. I believe their sudden desire for “transparency” is in response to their not liking the outcome of the recent elections subsequent to the IP: Medicaid expansion and marijuana legalization. The two laws noted are not the end of it, either. There are several “ideas’’ floating around the capital that are designed to limit the access further.
The Frontier reports, “After five years of sweeping policy changes led primarily by voters in the state’s metropolitan areas, the Republican-controlled Legislature is poised to make substantial revisions to the initiative petition process during the 2021 legislative session.”
Which they did. Now they are looking at increasing the number of required voters to pass a state question from a majority to a 60% supermajority, require more rural participation by requiring signatures from all five congressional districts and more. The argument is that rural voters are left out and someone “on the internet” hurt their feelings by observing the Medicaid changes helped rural areas the most. That just happens to be true in the case of rural hospitals.
Organizers know to get the required signatures, you go where the people are, and 65% of Oklahoma’s population reside in the OKC and Tulsa metro areas. The steps they propose would quash any robust IP process, so they must be scared.
Scared of what? You? Me? What happened in Kansas? Recreational marijuana? All the above? I don’t know for sure, but I do know that limiting the voice of the people is not democratic.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
