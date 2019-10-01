Dear Helaine: I’m in my late 20s with a good but short credit history. For the past three years, I’ve been aggressively paying down my student loan, and I expect to have it fully paid off by early next year. I also have one credit card through my credit union, which I use sparingly and pay off every month. I’ve only had this credit card for a year.
Since my student loan will no longer be on my credit report, I’d like to make sure I still have a strong credit score, and I am thinking a second credit card (preferably with airline miles) would be a good option. I know that closing my student loan could impact my credit a bit, and then opening the new account could do the same. What do you think? — Future Score
Dear Future Score: Letters like yours are one of the things that make me want to scream — and show the limits of the credit scoring system as it exists now. In any rational world, paying off your student loan would count as a positive. But in the crazy, mixed-up world of credit scores, it could be a negative, at least in the short run. That’s because your average length of time of open credit will go down, says Anthony Davenport, the author of “Your Score: An Insider’s Secrets to Understanding, Controlling and Protecting Your Credit Score.”
What would I suggest? Since you have a relatively short and light credit history, a second card could help you out a bit over the long haul — provided, that is, it’s used in a way similar to what you are doing now.
The issue involves credit utilization. That’s judged on a card-by-card basis. How does that work exactly? As Davenport puts it, pretend for a moment that you have a credit card with a limit of $5,000 and one with a limit of $10,000. If you put $1,000 on each card, your score is hurt more because of the $5,000 limit card.
One last note: Obviously, running up bills you can’t pay is a negative, but it sounds like your habits are good, and you won’t be doing that. And congrats on (almost) getting that student loan out of your life!
Helaine Olen is the author of “Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry” and co-author of “The Index Card: Why Personal Finance Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated.” To ask Helaine a question, email her at askhelaine@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.