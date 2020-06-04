Dear Editor,
Given the fact that racism was present and active during the Carter, Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama and Trump administrations, why is it that this systemic problem was not adequately addressed by past presidents, past congressional leaders, past governors, past members of the Congressional Black Caucus, past and present academic leaders, past and present clergy, past and present media anchors and reporters, past and present newspaper writers and publishers and past and present leaders in the private and public sectors?
Why did not the members of the “Greatest Generation” address and solve this problem? It is obvious that no one person, including Donald Trump, caused systemic racism and it is also very oblivious that most current so-called leaders are more comfortable with “blaming” versus “solving.”
Where are the needed leaders with an “ethical and justice-for-all” GPS?
Andrew Honeycutt, Ada
