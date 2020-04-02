Dear Editor,
I wanted to write to express my gratitude for Mercy and the Ada community for all that they have been doing during this time. Mercy has been providing meals at least weekly from local businesses to their coworkers. We had Cowart’s delivered today and next week is Aldridge Coffee Shop. Not only are they providing for coworkers, but also helping out the small businesses in town that need it the most! The cafeteria is providing $2 meals for staff to take home for their families. And while encouraging coworkers to stay home and away from crowds, they are also selling toilet paper to staff as well as other commodities that may be needed.
We walked in to work last week to beautiful chalk pictures, scriptures and encouraging words on the pathway to the door. A local church took the time to come up here late in the day. We are blessed to have a community that shows their support during this time. We came in another day to window art and a hero sign on the lawn! The turnout from the community for “Headlights for Hope” was beyond words. Lots of tear were shed for the emotions that it brought. Everyone is beyond grateful!! We will continue to have “Headlights for Hope” every Saturday!! A huge THANK YOU to everyone that continues to show appreciation for our health care team!
Sincerely, Heather Skinner — appreciative coworker!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.