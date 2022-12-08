Dear Editor:
“The Innocent Man” by John Grisham, details the horror of the Debra Carter murder on December 8, 1982. Ten years later, on December 8, 1992, I reported to the Pontotoc County sheriff’s office, to begin a nightmare, 15-year prison sentence. Facing two life sentences at trial...l was acquitted of one charge, wrongly convicted of first degree rape. Pontotoc County, jury trial, November 2-4, 1992. I still, am innocent, of this crime.
After only 19 months in prison, we began to discover new evidence of this woman’s pattern of false accusations. This prompted the “boyfriend Living with her at the time in Ada, in 1991”, to offer his apologies and come clean with a new affidavit of the truth, about her lying ways and changing stories. That was just the beginning.
I wrote my book about it, in WORD, in 2001, after my release from prison on July 9, 1999 (the D.O.C. offender Lookup date is WRONG; you can see my actual release paperwork on my YouTube channel), while things were still fresh on my mind.
My present focus is DNA testing of all biological evidence (a “rape kit”; also, under-fingernail scrapings of her), a scratch analysis, and the evidence as a whole, re examined.
The Innocence Project-NYC has my transcripts, and other evidence, and are in Step 2 of preliminary evaluation process. While that proceeds at its own pace, with the thousands of requests they receive each year, I am doing what I can to “meet them in the middle”; to help mitigate the time and cost of these possible, future services and legal representation, if they take the case. Exoneration is the only goal.
Matt Thompson
