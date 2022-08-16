People are being warehoused in Oklahoma prisons who should be receiving drug and mental health treatment, but the money isn’t being provided to make that happen, and it should.
In 2016, Oklahoma voters voted for that, but it’s not happening yet. Not one dime has been invested in the County Community Safety Investment Fund, established by passage of State Question 781 to cover the cost of treatment in all of the state’s 77 counties.
That’s where the burden shifted when voters approved State Question 780, reclassifying many drug-related felonies and sending offenders to county jails rather than state prisons.
Instead, legislators have been appropriating funds into a separate diversion program managed by state agencies.
“Rather than appropriate dollars to this fund, they’ve appropriated directly to individual agencies or programs that are — I think the word they used was ‘in the spirit of the State Question 780’ — related back to mental health and things like that,” said Caden Cleveland, a spokesman for the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Oklahoma voters did not cast ballots the the “spirit of the law.” They passed a law. Oklahomans voted for the letter of the law.
Our publicly elected servants who work for us need to know we are not satisfied with the way they are handling money that is NOT going toward the purpose intended. That money needs to be moved to help with drug and mental health treatment. We are not helping to resolve the problems created by drug and mental health problems.
If legislators do not carry out the will of the people and abide by the law and make the funds available, they should be replaced with legislators who will make sure a law that is passed will be carried out.
