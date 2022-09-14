Inflation has been a worldwide phenomenon that has affected most aspects of all our lives.
The two commodities most of us depend on - fuel and food - have led to the rise in increased costs, leading to much anger, and frankly, misinformation about the causes of inflation. The mainstream media has touted any number of reasons for inflation, from supply chain bottlenecks, which is true, to the infusion of trillions of dollars into the economy to help combat the effects of the pandemic, which is partially true.
Unfortunately, there’s a lot of political blame and finger-pointing that is intended to rile people up and divide us. To try and avoid that kind of name-calling and blaming, President Biden chose to retain the chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who was initially appointed by former President Trump (he’s been on the board since 2012). Powell’s strategy seemed sound at the time, but it has had little effect on those who are more interested in the politics of re-election and power than solving problems.
The fact is, most economists cite two main factors that cause inflation. From “The Balance” on Aug. 7, we find this: “There are two main causes of inflation: demand-pull and cost-push. Both are responsible for a general rise in prices in an economy, but each works differently to put pressure on prices. Demand-pull conditions occur when demand from consumers pulls prices up, while cost-push occurs when supply costs force prices higher.”
With that formula we can surmise adding dollars to the economy will have a “demand-pull” effect, since for many of us, when we have more money to spend, we buy more. Add in the supply chain bottlenecks you get the “supply push.” What too often gets ignored is greed and corporations using inflation as an excuse to raise prices, while they see their profit margins expand through the roof, which has been discussed in this space recently.
That brings us to the point of this column: Should the Federal Reserve, led by Jerome Powell, former President Trump’s appointed chairman and reappointed by President Biden, continue to raise interest rates to “fight inflation?” He recently commented he plans to do just that, saying, “While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”
This, after saying just a year ago as reported in Reuters on Aug. 21, “Powell indicated the Fed will remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates as it tries to nurse the economy to full employment, saying he wants to avoid chasing ‘transitory’ inflation and potentially discouraging job growth in the process - a defense in effect of the new approach to Fed policy he introduced a year ago.”
That plan focused on full employment, not controlling inflation. I think a relevant question to most of us would be, “Would you rather have a job and some inflation, or low inflation and no job?” I was working back in 1980 when inflation was 14.76% at its peak, and I was glad to have a job. Mortgage rates hit a high 18.4% in 1981. Things were tough during that time, and inflation was definitely an issue, but having a job was paramount for most of us. Then, like now, the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates to bring down inflation. They seem to follow the adage “when you only have a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Raising interest rates will alter the dynamics of inflation but that “pain” he is referring to is lost jobs. I think most of us would rather have a job and eat peanut butter if we must then be unemployed and not have an income to buy peanut butter or pay our bills. Let’s leave interest rates alone and see what happens.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
