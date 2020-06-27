Dear Editor,
Thank you for your recent piece relative to Asbury Methodist’s, Grace Methodist’s and Southern Oklahoma Addiction Recovery’s distribution of food to Ada’s needy. By chance, I have been blessed to observe that program in action. It’s in a perfect location and, believe me, under Pastor Muse’s direction, it runs like a well-oiled machine.
I’m also aware of similar efforts of several other Ada churches along with those of Abba’s Tables and Mama T’s. Compassion, like love, is not something we feel, it’s something we do. Unfortunately, much of what passes for compassion nowadays is little more than virtue-signaling. So stories like this are a breath-of-fresh-air.
God bless those involved, God bless Ada and God bless the U.S. of A.
By the way, I enjoy keeping-up with my old hometown in your newspaper.
Mike Lamb, Tyler, Texas
