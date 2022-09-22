Nearly 70% of Oklahoma’s state legislative elections in 2022 will be decided without a single vote cast in November, a recent Oklahoma Watch story reported.
Since June, voters have participated in several high-profile primary races, but those races have mainly been in one political party — Republican. The Republican primary ballot was fairly crowded while the Democratic ballot had fewer options.
A number of factors have weakened the Democratic Party in Oklahoma almost to the place of non-existence. Some hard-core Republicans might think that’s a good thing; however, Oklahomans are served best when they have quality candidates of both parties to choose from.
Oklahoma Watch interviewed political experts, local organizers and current and former legislative candidates to gauge why uncompetitive races are rising. Expanding Republican influence and success in attracting voters and candidates were the most commonly cited factors.
The main problem with a lack of competitive races is that voters are more likely to become disengaged from the voting process. That’s the exact opposite of what needs to be happening right now as our political parties become more partisan and polarizing.
Additionally, when lawmakers go continuous election cycles without a contest, they may tend to be less engaged with their constituents. They “assume” that all their constituents approve of the job they’re doing.
The other mitigating factor was 2021 was a redistricting year. No matter how each political party postures on redistricting, the ruling party at the time tends to get a more favorable map.{p class=”gntarbp”}
One way to avoid that is to devise a non-partisan committee to do the redistricting — but the political party in charge at the time typically makes sure that doesn’t happen. Attempts to get an initiative petition to establish an independent redistricting commission have not gotten very far.
The bottom line is, Oklahoma voters lose when they don’t have a choice in elections. The dominance of one party for an extended period of time — which has happened in Oklahoma — has placed a lot of big issues out of balance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.