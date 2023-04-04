What are you afraid of?
At one time or another in our lives, everyone is afraid of something, whether the fear be rational or irrational.
Some people suffer from crippling and all-consuming phobias, like achluophobia, the fear of darkness, or coulrophobia, the fear of clowns.
A common phobia is arachnophobia, the fear of spiders.
My bride has a touch of that. When she sees one she emits a kind of a drawn-out “oooooooo” sound, and that’s my cue to spring into action. I save the day by squashing, smashing or otherwise obliterating the poor unfortunate creature. Woe to me, however, if I take a swipe at the offending arachnid and merely knock it off the wall or down from the curtain, only to have it scamper to safety. Then I must admit my abject failure as a spider slayer.
My late sister-in-law was deathly afraid of snakes. The sight of a snake would terrify her, sending her into a paralyzing panic. So, naturally, her husband and kids would from time to time torment her with rubber snakes. The fear of snakes, by the way, is ophidiophobia.
So what are you afraid of?
I used to be afraid of other motorists running red lights or turning without using their signals, but driving in Enid all these years has cured me of that.
I am afraid of a number of things, however. Like meeting new people and interacting with strangers. I’ll admit that is a strange fear to have for someone who spent more than four decades in the newspaper business. In 41 years I rarely, if ever, went to conduct an interview without having a cold lump in the pit of my stomach. I never completely became comfortable with sitting down with someone I didn’t know and asking them questions they most likely didn’t want to answer in the first place.
One of my first assignments with the student newspaper at Oklahoma State, the Daily O’Collegian, was to interview the then-president of the university, Dr. Robert Kamm. The editor in chief said she wanted me to go interview Dr. Kamm about something or another, in all likelihood something perfectly innocuous, and my immediate reaction was to turn bright red and begin sweating profusely. She wanted me to interview the president of the whole university? What was she thinking. I thought I was going to faint.
Seeing my reaction the editor told me to sit down, calm down, take a deep breath and suck it up. She convinced me that he might have a lofty position but he was just a man, and he wasn’t going to have his minions drag me off to be drawn and quartered.
The day and time of the interview came and I was sure I was going to faint dead away, but Dr. Kamm couldn’t have been more gracious and forthcoming during our interview.
These days my fears have become more non-specific. For instance, I am afraid of the direction our society is taking. It appears we are becoming less kind, more rude. Incivility, it seems, has become the rule rather than the exception.
We all, it seems, have shorter fuses these days.
That scares me, as does intolerance. Whether someone is of a different political stripe, practices a different religion, looks and acts different or roots for a different athletic team, there is something wrong with them, in the view of many.
We are spending far more time trying to change people who are perfectly happy the way they are, than trying to understand where they are coming from.
Remember the words of the Pledge of Allegiance, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” That means all, not just the people we agree with.
I fear we are fracturing as a nation, and as a society, each group retreating to its particular corner rather than trying to meet somewhere in the middle.
We are all stressed, I get that. There is enough going on in this world to stress out a three-toed sloth, with wars and rumors of war coming at us from all sides. But we have to remember we are all in this together, like it or not.
I rely on helpful phrases to get me through the day, like “Cereal first, then the milk,” and “Make sure your pants are zipped.” One I have been relying on lately is “Love, don’t judge.” Don’t look at someone, shake your head and think you’ve got them figured out. You don’t, you can’t and you won’t unless you take time to get to know them and understand the forces that are at work in their lives.
I’m afraid we spend far more time these days judging than loving, and that is a truly scary prospect for our future.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years.
