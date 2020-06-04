I am raising my voice right now for George Floyd. I don’t think I can say anything more eloquently than has already been said, as I have read many wonderful, moving, stirring words about the situation. But now is not the time to be silent.
Most of you have heard of “Karen.” In many ways, I fit the stereotype of a Karen. I am white. I am a woman. I have a pretty cushy life compared to many around the world. I like to think I am not the demanding, entitled woman a Karen is usually portrayed as. One thing I cannot deny though, is that I have privilege. I was born with it.
I have never been denied a right because of the color of my skin. I have never worried that my child might be targeted by the police. I have never been the victim of systemic racism. But, as an older white woman, I can still work like hell to bring about reconciliation, peace and change.
Hearts need to change.
Culture needs to change.
Systems need to change.
Leaders need to change.
I am completely heartbroken that, in this year of our Lord, 2020, we are still seeing the evil effects of systemic racism. As much as I abhor the property damage being caused by the rioting in the streets, I am even more broken over the fact that people of color cannot live their lives in freedom and without fear. The violence is the symptom of a wound that festered and burst.
To quote Patrick PT Ngwolo: “The fact that you have to build a narrative for a man to be loved and given justice is repulsive to me. Even if he was a capital criminal he deserved to be treated as someone created in His image. I’m done coddling Christians that can only love people they deem to be lovable.”
As a Christian, it breaks me to think that is how the world views us. But there it is.
We must use our voices. We must use our votes; we must reach out to our fellow man and seek to understand, not judge. We must follow the example of Jesus. If we truly want an end to the violence, we must heed the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”
I may be an older white woman, but I’m still breathing. I have never thought of that as a luxury, but as a given It wasn’t for George Floyd. I grieve for him and his family. I feel anger and disgust that our society is still so rooted in racism. I intend to vote out any government official who supports it. I intend to call it out where I see it. As long as I have breath in me, I will continually search my heart to make sure that I, a privileged white woman, will use this privilege to see it come to an end.
Even Karens can change.
“Act justly. Love mercy. Walk humbly.” Micah 6:8
